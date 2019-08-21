Valera’s homer leads Scranton/WB to 4-2 win over Pawtucket

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Breyvic Valera hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 4-2 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox on Wednesday.

The home run by Valera scored Wendell Rijo and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the second, Pawtucket scored on a single by Oscar Hernandez that brought home Tzu-Wei Lin. In the following at-bat, Cole Sturgeon hit an RBI single, driving in Gorkys Hernandez to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead. Scranton/WB answered in the bottom of the inning when Gosuke Katoh and Rijo hit RBI singles.

J.P. Feyereisen (9-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Pawtucket starter Kyle Hart (9-6) took the loss in the International League game.

With the win, Scranton/WB improved to 7-2 against Pawtucket this season.