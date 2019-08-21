Kivlehan’s homer leads Buffalo to 7-4 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Patrick Kivlehan hit a solo home run in the second inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to a 7-4 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Wednesday.

The home run by Kivlehan gave the Bisons a 1-0 lead.

After Buffalo added three runs in the fifth, the Red Wings cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Wilin Rosario hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run double by Zander Wiel.

The Bisons later tacked on three runs in the ninth, including a single by Jonathan Davis that scored Roemon Fields.

Buffalo starter Anthony Kay (2-4) picked up the win after allowing just three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Charlie Barnes (1-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing four runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.