Williams’ double leads Salem to 3-1 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Grant Williams hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 3-1 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The double by Williams scored Ryan Fitzgerald and Jerry Downs and was the game's last scoring play.

In the bottom of the first, Wilmington grabbed the lead on a pickoff attempt that scored Kyle Isbel. Salem answered in the fifth inning when Fitzgerald hit an RBI double, bringing home Kole Cottam.

Dominic LoBrutto (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Tad Ratliff (3-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after Wilmington won the first game 11-2.