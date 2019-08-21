Finol’s single leads Dayton to 6-4 win over Fort Wayne

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Claudio Finol hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 6-4 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Wednesday.

The single by Finol, part of a two-run inning, gave the Dragons a 5-4 lead before Morgan Lofstrom scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Ripken Reyes hit a solo home run in the first inning to give the TinCaps a 1-0 lead. The Dragons came back to take the lead in the third inning when Miguel Hernandez scored on a wild pitch and Finol scored on a sacrifice fly.

Fort Wayne tied the game 4-4 in the seventh when Juan Fernandez scored when a runner was thrown out.

Andy Fisher (3-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Ramon Perez (1-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Reyes homered and doubled, driving home two runs for the TinCaps. Justin Lopez doubled and singled.