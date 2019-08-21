Sports
Back-to-back homers by Liddi, Juarez fuel Yucatan win
PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Liddi, Luis Juarez and Art Charles connected on back-to-back-to-back homers in the first inning to help lead the Leones de Yucatan to an 8-5 victory over Pericos de Puebla on Wednesday.
The home runs gave the Leones a 4-0 lead.
Following the big inning, the Pericos cut into the deficit in the bottom of the inning when Danny Ortiz hit a three-run home run.
The Leones later added one run in the fourth, two in the sixth, and one in the eighth to secure the victory.
Charles homered and doubled in the win.
Dalton Rodriguez (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Sasagi Sanchez (4-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game.
Nick Torres singled four times for the Pericos. Sergio Perez homered and singled, scoring two runs.
Yucatan improved to 8-3 against Puebla this season.
