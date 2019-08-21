Verdugo, Garcia and Verenzuela lead AZL Cubs 2 in win

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Luis Verdugo, Reivaj Garcia and Ricardo Verenzuela each had three hits, as the AZL Cubs 2 beat the AZL Dodgers Lasorda 10-2 on Thursday.

Verdugo homered, doubled and singled, driving home five runs and scoring a couple. Garcia doubled and singled twice.

AZL Cubs 2 started the scoring in the second inning when Garcia scored when a runner was thrown out and Brandon Vicens scored on an error.

The AZL Cubs 2 later scored in four more innings to finish off the blowout, including three runs in the fourth and eighth innings. In the fourth, Verdugo drove in two runs and Bryce Windham drove in one, while Verdugo hit a three-run home run in the eighth.

AZL Cubs 2 starter Manuel Espinoza (5-2) picked up the win after allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Carlos Duran (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game after allowing three runs and five hits over 2 1/3 innings.