Pantoja, Martinez and Rincones lead AZL Athletics Gold in win

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Enrry Pantoja had four hits, while Ramon Martinez and Rafael Rincones had four and three, respectively, as the AZL Athletics Gold beat the AZL Athletics Green 16-1 on Thursday.

Pantoja singled four times, driving in a run and also scoring one. Martinez doubled and singled three times, scoring two runs.

AZL Athletics Gold scored in seven different innings in the victory, including the first, when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Gio Dingcong.

David Leal (5-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while AZL Athletics Green starter Kumar Nambiar (1-4) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Athletics Gold improved to 3-1 against AZL Athletics Green this season.