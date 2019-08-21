Vilade leads Lancaster over Inland Empire 10-5

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Ryan Vilade hit a two-run home run and had two hits, driving in three as the Lancaster JetHawks beat the Inland Empire 66ers 10-5 on Wednesday.

Lancaster took the lead in the first when it scored four runs, including a two-run home run by Vilade.

After Inland Empire scored a run in the first on a double by Zane Gurwitz, the 66ers cut into the deficit in the third inning when Leonardo Rivas hit an RBI double, driving in Orlando Martinez.

The JetHawks later added three runs in the fourth, one in the seventh, and two in the eighth to secure the victory.

Lancaster starter Colten Schmidt (2-4) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and seven hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Travis Herrin (3-6) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over four innings.

Lancaster improved to 15-7 against Inland Empire this season.