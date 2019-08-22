Green, Gittens spur Trenton to 7-0 win over Portland

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Chris Gittens homered and had two hits, and Nick Green allowed just four hits over six innings as the Trenton Thunder defeated the Portland Sea Dogs 7-0 on Thursday.

Green (3-3) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

In the top of the second, Trenton took the lead on a solo home run by Gittens and a two-run double by Rashad Crawford. The Thunder then added a run in the fourth and three in the ninth. In the fourth, Kellin Deglan hit a solo home run, while Hoy Jun Park drove in two runs and Max Burt drove in one in the ninth.

Daniel McGrath (6-1) went six innings, allowing four runs and eight hits while striking out four in the Eastern League game.

The Sea Dogs were held scoreless for the 15th time this season, while the Thunder's staff recorded their 14th shutout of the year.

With the win, Trenton improved to 12-5 against Portland this season.