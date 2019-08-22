Batavia beats State College 9-5

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Milton Smith II and Ronal Reynoso scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to a 9-5 win over the State College Spikes on Thursday.

The play started the scoring in a seven-run inning and tied the game 4-4. Later in the inning, Batavia took the lead when Troy Johnston hit an RBI single and then added to it when Nic Ready hit a two-run double and then scored on a two-run home run by Sean Reynolds.

In the top of the ninth, State College cut into the lead on a sacrifice fly by Dariel Gomez that scored Pedro Pages.

Edison Suriel (3-2) got the win in relief while Jacob Schlesener (2-6) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Stanley Espinal singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Spikes.