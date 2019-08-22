Katoh leads Scranton/WB over Pawtucket 4-3

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Gosuke Katoh had two hits and two RBI as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders topped the Pawtucket Red Sox 4-3 on Thursday.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Scranton/WB extended its lead when Katoh hit a two-run double.

After Scranton/WB added a run in the fifth when Billy Burns scored on a groundout, the Red Sox cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when C.J. Chatham hit a two-run home run.

The Red Sox saw their comeback attempt come up short after Cole Sturgeon hit an RBI double, bringing home Gorkys Hernandez in the ninth inning to cut the Scranton/WB lead to 4-3.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Scranton/WB right-hander Michael King (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on just four hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Ryan Weber (1-4) took the loss in the International League game after giving up four runs and eight hits over six innings.

Sturgeon doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Red Sox.

Scranton/WB improved to 8-2 against Pawtucket this season.