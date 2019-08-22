Palma hits walk-off single in 10th, Danville beats Burlington 3-2

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Jose Palma hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Danville Braves beat the Burlington Royals 3-2 on Thursday.

Charles Reyes scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Palma.

In the top of the first, Burlington grabbed the lead on a home run by Vinnie Pasquantino that scored Jack Gethings. Danville answered in the sixth inning when Brandon Parker and Beau Philip hit sacrifice flies.

The Braves had four relievers combine to throw 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the victory. Alex Segal (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Elliott Anderson (2-2) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.