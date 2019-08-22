Lao, Hernandez lead the way for Ogden

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Sauryn Lao homered twice and singled twice, scoring four runs while also driving in four as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Grand Junction Rockies 14-2 on Thursday.

Marco Hernandez doubled twice and singled twice with two runs and a pair of RBIs for Ogden.

Trailing 1-0, the Raptors took the lead for good in the second inning when Jon Littell singled to bring home Lao and Zac Ching.

Ogden later scored in five additional innings, including a seven-run fourth, when Lao hit a two-run home run to help put the game out of reach.

Nelfri Contreras (1-1) got the win in relief while Grand Junction starter Mitchell Kilkenny (2-3) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The nine extra-base hits for Ogden included a season-high seven doubles.