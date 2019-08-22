Geraldo’s single leads San Jose to 6-4 win over Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Manuel Geraldo hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the San Jose Giants to a 6-4 win over the Modesto Nuts on Thursday.

The single by Geraldo scored Courtney Hawkins and was the game's last scoring play.

Frank Rubio (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Raymond Kerr (3-6) took the loss in the California League game.

Joseph Rosa homered and singled for the Nuts. Julio Rodriguez singled three times.