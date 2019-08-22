Sports
Cowart leads Salt Lake over Reno 5-3
RENO, Nev. (AP) -- Kaleb Cowart had three hits and two RBI as the Salt Lake Bees topped the Reno Aces 5-3 on Thursday.
Trailing 2-1 in the second, Reno tied the game when Alberto Rosario hit a solo home run.
Leading 4-3, the Bees extended their lead in the eighth inning when Jo Adell hit an RBI single, driving in Brennon Lund.
Salt Lake right-hander Nick Tropeano (4-6) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Bradin Hagens (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after allowing four runs and nine hits over five innings.
For the Aces, Rosario homered and singled.
