Chicago takes on New England following Nikolic’s 2-goal game

Chicago Fire (8-11-9, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (9-9-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces New England after Nemanja Nikolic totaled two goals against Philadelphia.

The Revolution are 3-8-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New England has allowed 28 of its 45 goals conceded in the second half of contests, surrendering 17 in the last 15 minutes of play.

The Fire are 5-6-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is 3-6-0 in one-goal games.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Chicago won the last meeting 5-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carles Gil has nine goals and 10 assists for New England. Gustavo Bou has four goals over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

C.J. Sapong has 10 goals and one assist for Chicago. Nikolic has five goals over the last 10 games for the Fire.

LAST 10 GAMES: New England: 5-1-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.8 assists, 5.6 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

Chicago: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: None listed.

Chicago: Fabian Herbers (injured).