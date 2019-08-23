San Jose takes on Vancouver, aims to stop 3-game losing streak

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (6-12-9, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (11-10-5, sixth in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose looks to break a three-game skid with a victory over Vancouver.

The Earthquakes are 8-7-3 in Western Conference play. San Jose is 2-0-2 when it records two goals.

The Whitecaps are 4-9-5 in Western Conference games. Vancouver is 1-0-0 when it scores at least three goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. San Jose won the last meeting 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Wondolowski leads San Jose with 10 goals. Vako Qazaishvili has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

Fredy Montero has six goals and two assists for Vancouver. Yordy Reyna has three goals over the last 10 games for the Whitecaps.

LAST 10 GAMES: San Jose: 5-4-1, averaging 1.7 goals, 1.1 assists, 6.7 shots on goal and 7.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Vancouver: 2-6-2, averaging 0.8 goals, 0.4 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Judson.

Vancouver: Lass Bangoura (injured), Jasser Khemiri (injured).