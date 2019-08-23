Pasquantino scores winning run, Burlington beats Pulaski 4-3 in walk-off finish

BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) -- Raymond Lopez hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Vinnie Pasquantino with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Burlington Royals defeated the Pulaski Yankees 4-3 on Friday.

Pasquantino scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Jake Means and then went to third on an intentional walk.

Earlier in the inning, Means singled, scoring Michael Massey to tie the game 3-3.

After Burlington crossed the plate for two runs in the first inning, Pulaski went up 3-2 when Borinquen Mendez scored on an error in the fifth inning.

Patrick Smith (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Evan Voliva (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Luis Santos doubled and singled for the Yankees.