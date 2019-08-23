Dirocie, Palmer lead the way for Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Anthony Dirocie homered, doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the Kingsport Mets beat the Bluefield Blue Jays 8-5 on Friday.

Jaylen Palmer doubled and singled twice with two runs for Kingsport.

Down 1-0, the Mets took the lead for good with three runs in the first inning. Wilfred Astudillo hit a two-run single and Cristopher Pujols hit an RBI single en route to the two-run lead.

The Mets later added three runs in the second and one in the sixth and seventh to secure the victory.

Nick MacDonald (2-0) got the win in relief while Bluefield starter Alejandro Melean (1-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

The Blue Jays left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss. Justin Ammons doubled three times and singled, scoring three runs for the Blue Jays.