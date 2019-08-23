Garcia, Ortiz lead the way for Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Sergio Garcia doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Pericos de Puebla topped the Olmecas de Tabasco 13-2 on Friday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Pericos and a four-game winning streak for the Olmecas.

Danny Ortiz homered and doubled with three RBIs for Puebla.

Puebla scored in six different innings in the victory, including the fourth, when it put up five runs, including a three-run home run by Ortiz.

Puebla right-hander Gabriel Arias (3-2) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Marcos Machado (1-6) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up four runs and five hits over two innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ronnier Mustelier reached base three times for the Olmecas.