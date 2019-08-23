Almonte hits grand slam, leads AZL Reds over AZL White Sox

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- Sebastian Almonte hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the AZL Reds to a 9-8 win over the AZL White Sox on Saturday.

The grand slam by Almonte gave the AZL Reds a 9-8 lead and capped a six-run inning for AZL Reds. Earlier in the inning, Yassel Pino and Fidel Castro hit RBI singles.

Logan Glass and Daniel Millwee drove in two runs each to help give the AZL White Sox an 8-0 lead. The AZL Reds cut the deficit to five with two runs in the third and one in the fifth. In the third, Elvis Gomez and Jose Acosta scored on a wild pitch, while Castro hit an RBI double in the fifth.

Thomas Lane (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Vladimir Nunez (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

For the AZL White Sox, Glass was a triple short of the cycle, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.