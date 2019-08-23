Hopkins’ run leads Billings to 7-2 win over Idaho Falls

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Victor Ruiz hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the first inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 7-2 win over the Idaho Falls Chukars on Friday.

The fielder's choice came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Mustangs a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Reniel Ozuna and James Free scored on an error.

The Mustangs later added two runs in the second and one in the fifth. In the second, Ozuna hit a two-run triple, while TJ Hopkins hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Reyny Reyes in the fifth.

Billings right-hander Miguel Medrano (3-3) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cole Watts (1-4) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after allowing six runs and four hits over two innings.

Jose Marquez doubled and singled twice for the Chukars. Clay Dungan doubled and singled twice.