Waddell leads Indianapolis to 7-0 win over Louisville

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Brandon Waddell allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Indianapolis Indians over the Louisville Bats in a 7-0 win on Saturday.

Waddell (3-6) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked three.

All seven runs came in the second inning, including a two-run double by Christian Kelley.

Jesus Reyes (1-5) went one inning, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the International League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Bats were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Indians' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Indianapolis improved to 13-7 against Louisville this season.