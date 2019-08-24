Bossart’s double leads Binghamton to 4-2 win over New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Austin Bossart hit a two-run double in the eighth inning, leading the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 4-2 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Saturday.

The double by Bossart scored Patrick Mazeika and Edgardo Fermin and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, Binghamton took the lead on a home run by Andres Gimenez that scored Quinn Brodey. New Hampshire answered in the second inning when Andres Sotillo hit an RBI single and Riley Adams scored on a groundout.

Ryder Ryan (3-1) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Joey Pulido (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

For the Fisher Cats, Logan Warmoth doubled and singled twice.