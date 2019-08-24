Aybar’s run leads Monclova to 1-0 win over Dos Laredos

LAREDO, Texas (AP) -- Erick Aybar scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Acereros del Norte secure a 1-0 victory over the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos on Saturday.

Aybar scored on the play after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an error and then went to third on a ground out by Francisco Peguero.

Al Alburquerque (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Roman Mendez (1-8) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The Tecolotes were blanked for the sixth time this season, while the Acereros' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.