Pantoja, Wright and Alvarez lead AZL Athletics Gold in win

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Enrry Pantoja had five hits, while Joshwan Wright and Wilson Alvarez had four and three, respectively, as the AZL Athletics Gold beat the AZL Padres 2 15-6 on Sunday. With the loss, the AZL Padres 2 snapped a six-game winning streak.

Pantoja singled five times, scoring four runs and driving home a couple. Wright singled four times, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Trailing 2-1 in the third, AZL Padres 2 went out in front when it put up three runs, including a single by Pierce Jones that scored Taylor Lomack.

After AZL Athletics Gold added a run in the third when Matt Cross hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Pantoja, the AZL Athletics Gold took the lead for good with six runs in the fourth inning. The AZL Athletics Gold sent 12 men to the plate as Wright hit a two-run single en route to the five-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The AZL Athletics Gold later added four runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to finish off the blowout.

Jesus Lage (4-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Padres 2 starter Carlos Guarate (6-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

In the losing effort, AZL Padres 2 got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits.