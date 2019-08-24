Offense comes too little, too late as Rainiers’ skid reaches four

Get to know the Tacoma Rainiers The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tacoma Rainiers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners. They play at Cheney Stadium in Tacoma.

In a tough game all around for the Rainiers, the home team dropped its fourth game in a row to Las Vegas, 4-2.

While Tacoma did have its Wednesday night matchup against Salt Lake cancelled due to rain, their losing streak dates back to a Tuesday loss to Salt Lake, and they’ve now lost three consecutive games to Las Vegas.

The Rainiers made it interesting late, facing a four-run deficit Braden Bishop hit a two-run bomb in the eighth to cut that deficit to two, and then late in the ninth, Ryan Court advanced as far as second, but Tacoma couldn’t push him or a tying run across the plate in a tough outing for the offense.

Tacoma managed six hits and were just 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position. Additionally, the Rainiers’ were struck out 12 times after striking out 15 times Friday night.

“There’s things we obviously have to do better offensively but they’ve thrown the ball pretty well against us,” Rainiers manager Daren Brown said. “We just need to make some adjustments and compete a little better.”

Rainiers’ starter Mike Wright had a decent start on the mound, going five and two thirds and allowing four hits with one earned run and eight strikeouts.

“He gave us a chance,” Brown said. “I thought he did a really nice job of getting us into the sixth inning and then we just had a hard time with keeping the ball in the ballpark there in the last few innings.”

But after Gerson Bautista relieved him in the sixth, the 24-year-old ran into trouble in the seventh, allowing a home run from Sean Murphy that doubled the lead to two, and then allowed another run from a Dustin Fowler RBI single.

A Franklin Barreto home run in the top of the eighth extended that lead to four, which turned out to be enough against a struggling Rainiers’ offense.

“We’ve swung the bat well at times, right now is not one of those times,” Brown said. “It’s obviously a different group than what we had two and a half months ago, so we just have to grind through it right now.”

Cheney Stadium will see the Rainiers play one more game on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. as Tacoma looks to break their losing streak in their home finale against Las Vegas.