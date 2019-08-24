Carrillo’s homer leads Tijuana to 14-4 win over Monterrey

TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) -- Xorge Carrillo hit a three-run home run in the second inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 14-4 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Saturday.

The home run by Carrillo started the scoring in a nine-run inning and gave the Toros a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Tijuana scored on five more plays, including a two-run double by Carrillo.

The Toros later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the fifth.

Tijuana starter Manny Barreda (8-3) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Edgar Gonzalez (13-5) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up seven runs and nine hits over 1 2/3 innings.