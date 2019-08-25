Taylor’s double leads Fayetteville to 9-7 win over Frederick

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Chandler Taylor hit a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning, leading the Fayetteville Woodpeckers to a 9-7 win over the Frederick Keys on Sunday.

The double by Taylor gave the Woodpeckers a 9-7 lead and capped a six-run inning for Fayetteville. Earlier in the inning, Ross Adolph got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, scoring Scott Schreiber.

Fayetteville took a 3-0 lead on an RBI single by Jeremy Pena in the second inning. Frederick answered in the seventh inning when it put up seven runs, including a two-run double by J.C. Escarra.

Cionel Perez (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Reed Hayes (1-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Fayetteville improved to 10-4 against Frederick this season.