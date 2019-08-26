Betts’ single leads Bowling Green to 4-3 win over South Bend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Chris Betts hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Bowling Green Hot Rods a 4-3 win over the South Bend Cubs in the first game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Grant Witherspoon scored on the play after he reached base on a walk and stole second.

The single by Betts scored Witherspoon to give the Hot Rods a 4-3 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Bowling Green put up three runs, including a sacrifice fly by Betts that scored Ruben Cardenas. South Bend answered in the fourth inning when it scored three runs, including a solo home run by Nelson Velazquez.

Nick Schnell doubled and singled twice in the win.

Starter Zack Trageton (5-0) got the win while Fauris Guerrero (0-3) took the loss in relief in the Midwest League game.

Velazquez homered and singled for the Cubs.

Despite the loss, South Bend is 8-4 against Bowling Green this season.