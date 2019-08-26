Seabold, Randolph fuel 4-2 Reading win over Bowie

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Cornelius Randolph hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Connor Seabold allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Reading Fightin Phils topped the Bowie Baysox 4-2 on Monday.

The home run by Randolph scored Darick Hall to give the Fightin Phils a 3-1 lead.

The Fightin Phils tacked on another run in the seventh when Arquimedes Gamboa scored on an error.

Bowie saw its comeback attempt come up short after Anderson Feliz hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to cut the Reading lead to 4-2.

Seabold (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one run.

Cody Sedlock (1-2) went four innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.