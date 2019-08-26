Sports
Reed’s double leads Hickory to 4-2 win over Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Tyreque Reed hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to a 4-2 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Monday.
The double by Reed scored Jax Biggers and Kole Enright to give the Crawdads a 2-0 lead.
Columbia answered in the bottom of the inning when Chase Chambers hit a two-run home run to tie the game.
The Crawdads took the lead for good in the sixth when Matt Whatley scored on a groundout.
Enright was a triple short of the cycle, scoring two runs for Hickory.
Starter Hans Crouse (6-1) got the win while Cole Gordon (1-3) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.
Chambers homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Fireflies.
With the win, Hickory improved to 11-5 against Columbia this season.
