Edwards’ single leads Hudson Valley to 5-4 win over Connecticut

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- K.V. Edwards hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 5-4 win over the Connecticut Tigers on Monday.

The single by Edwards capped a three-run inning and gave the Renegades a 5-3 lead after Beau Brundage scored on a wild pitch earlier in the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Connecticut cut into the deficit on a wild pitch that scored Avery Tuck.

Ben Brecht (2-0) got the win in relief while Cristhian Tortosa (1-4) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.