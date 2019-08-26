Lynch leads Kane County over Quad Cities 8-1

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Keshawn Lynch doubled and singled as the Kane County Cougars beat the Quad Cities River Bandits 8-1 on Monday.

Up 2-1, the Cougars added to their lead in the fourth inning when Nick Dalesandro hit an RBI single, scoring Blaze Alexander.

Kane County right-hander Luis Frias (3-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter R.J. Freure (5-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over 5 1/3 innings.