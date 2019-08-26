Singer, Blanco spur NW Arkansas to 7-2 win over Midland

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (AP) -- Dairon Blanco singled twice, and Brady Singer allowed just six hits over seven innings as the Northwest Arkansas Naturals topped the Midland RockHounds 7-2 on Monday. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for the RockHounds.

Singer (6-3) allowed one run while striking out seven to get the win.

Down 2-0 in the fourth, Midland cut into the lead when Tyler Ramirez hit an RBI double, bringing home Edwin Diaz.

The Naturals added to their lead in the fifth inning when Kevin Merrell hit an RBI single, scoring Blake Perkins.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Grant Holmes (6-5) went 4 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Nate Mondou singled three times for the RockHounds.

Despite the loss, Midland is 8-4 against NW Arkansas this season.