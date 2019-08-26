Wong leads Tulsa to 9-2 win over Amarillo

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Connor Wong homered and had three hits as the Tulsa Drillers beat the Amarillo Sod Poodles 9-2 on Monday.

Tulsa started the scoring in the second when it crossed the plate for three runs, including RBI singles by Drew Avans and Omar Estevez.

The Sod Poodles cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Hudson Potts hit an RBI single, bringing home Taylor Trammell.

Tulsa later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Jared Walker hit a three-run home run to help punctuate the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Leo Crawford (2-0) got the win in relief while Amarillo starter Jesse Scholtens (5-7) took the loss in the Texas League game.