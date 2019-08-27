Chicago takes on Minnesota in division matchup

Minnesota Twins (79-51, first in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (60-70, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Michael Pineda (9-5, 4.26 ERA) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (14-6, 3.20 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago will host Minnesota in a matchup of division foes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The White Sox are 28-25 against teams from the AL Central. Chicago has slugged .402 this season. Yoan Moncada leads the team with a mark of .545.

The Twins are 31-19 against AL Central Division opponents. Minnesota has hit 253 combined home runs this season, most in the American League. Max Kepler leads them with 35, averaging one every 13.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 143 hits and is batting .277. James McCann is 7-for-31 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 153 hits and has 66 RBIs. Marwin Gonzalez has 13 hits and is batting .351 over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .254 batting average, 3.72 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Twins: 7-3, .290 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Reynaldo Lopez: (illness), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder), Leury Garcia: (shin).

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: (thumb), Eddie Rosario: (hamstring), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Willians Astudillo: (oblique).