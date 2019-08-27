Former 800-meter world champion suspended for doping

Former world champion runner Marina Arzamasova has been provisionally suspended for doping after testing positive for a drug in development that is popular with body builders.

The Athletics Integrity Unit says the 31-year-old Arzamasova has been notified of the allegation, one month before the world championships in Doha, Qatar.

Arzamasova, who is from Belarus, won the 800 meters at the 2015 worlds in Beijing, and was the 2014 European champion. She placed seventh at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The AIU says Arzamasova's case involves LGD-4033, better known as Ligandrol. The drug has been in clinical trials to treat muscle wasting conditions. It is reportedly used in supplements by body builders to build muscle mass with fewer side effects than steroids.