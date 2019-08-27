Sounds like guard Mike Iupati won’t start Seahawks opener, O-line depth remains a problem

Pete Carroll heralds that top Seahawks pass rusher Ziggy Ansah has truly arrived, now that he’s finally practiced with them Coach Pete Carroll heralds that top Seahawks pass rusher Ziggy Ansah has truly arrived, now that he’s finally practiced with them for the first time. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Coach Pete Carroll heralds that top Seahawks pass rusher Ziggy Ansah has truly arrived, now that he’s finally practiced with them for the first time.

This preseason has proven two facts to the Seahawks.

1. Their starting offensive line is solid and dependable, specifically skilled to carry out coach Pete Carroll’s intent of running the ball first and most again this season—if not improved in pass protection of Russell Wilson.

2. The depth behind the starters on the O-line is scary bad.

Both took hits on Tuesday.

Carroll said Mike Iupati, the 32-year-old veteran Seattle signed to be its starting left guard this season, will remain out at least into next week with a foot injury. It has sidelined him for almost all of training camp and August.

That puts Iupati’s status for the opener Sept. 8 against Cincinnati in doubt. Seattle has five full practices between now and the Bengals game.

“It’s going to be a race to the finish for the first game,” Carroll said. “I don’t know. It’ll be close.”

Ethan Pocic has been starting at left guard for Iupati all month. It appears Seattle’s formerly subpar second-round draft choice in 2017 may be starting this season for Iupati, too.

Iupati is entering his 10th NFL season. Arizona let him go after 2018 because he played in just 11 of 32 games the last two seasons. He hasn’t played all 16 games of a regular season since 2012, when he was with San Francisco.

Carroll had said early this month Iupati had a “minor” foot sprain. It’s obviously more than minor.

His injury history and that of starting right guard D.J. Fluker is why Seattle drafted guard Phil Haynes from Wake Forest in the fourth round this spring. But Haynes hasn’t practiced all preseason. He had surgery to repair a sports hernia, and Carroll said he’s not sure when Haynes may get back on the field.

Now Joey Hunt is hurt, too.

One week after the backup center may have ensured his place on the team again this season with a hustle play that had Carroll raving about him aftr a game at Minnesota, the coach said Hunt has a high-ankle sprain.

A league source told me Hunt is seeking a second medical opinion and that his absence should not be long-term. Yet it’s possible he goes onto the injured-reserve list to begin the season when rosters must be trimmed from 90 to 53 Saturday.

Players who go on IR before Saturday are subject to league waivers, and if they clear those are then out for the entire season. Players put on IR after Saturday could become one of two players each team gets to bring back each season from IR after eight games out.

Hunt’s injury means Justin Britt does not have a ready backup center. Pocic was LSU’s starting center in college for years. But, again, Pocic seems likely to start at left guard for the next couple weeks.

“We have a couple spots that got banged up pretty good,” Carroll said of this preseason. “The O-line got hammered pretty good, and, just recently, the receivers.”

The coach said he’s happy with how Pocic has performed for Iupati. That’s a change. The Seahawks had not been happy with Pocic is two seasons of him practicing and playing some at guard. If they were they wouldn’t have signed Iupati to his one-year contract this spring, after J.R. Sweezy left to sign with the Cardinals.

“It’s the best he’s been. It’s the strongest he’s been. It’s the most fit,” Carroll said. “His attitude is really strong. He’s really worked hard to get his mind right, mentality right, been tough. And he’s done a nice job. He’s played center, as well. I really like that he had this opportunity, he took the challenge. He’s mixed in with the first group and done an admirable job.

“Ethan will play for us in the opener if Mike can’t go.”