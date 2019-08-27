Woods Jr., Hulsizer carry Charlotte to 4-3 win over Florida

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Niko Hulsizer homered and had two hits, driving in two, and Stephen Woods Jr. threw five scoreless innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs topped the Florida Fire Frogs 4-3 on Tuesday.

Woods Jr. allowed two hits while striking out eight and walking two.

Charlotte started the scoring in the first inning when Wander Franco hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Ronaldo Hernandez.

After Charlotte added a run in the fourth on a home run by Hulsizer, the Fire Frogs tied the game in the eighth inning when Riley Delgado hit a two-run single and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Josephina.

Alex Valverde (4-6) got the win in relief while Matt Withrow (3-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Charlotte improved to 5-1 against Florida this season.