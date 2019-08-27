Rodriguez hits walk-off single, Oaxaca beats Campeche 7-6

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Erick Rodriguez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Guerreros de Oaxaca topped the Piratas de Campeche 7-6 on Tuesday.

Moises Sierra scored the game-winning run after he was hit with a pitch, advanced to second on a single by Alex Valdez and then went to third on an error.

Earlier in the inning, Valdez singled, scoring Alonzo Harris and Jose Augusto Figueroa to tie the game 6-6.

The Guerreros cut the deficit to 6-4 in the bottom of the eighth when Julian Ornelas hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Orlando Pina.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jonathan Partida (2-1) got the win in relief while Miguel Mejia (1-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

With the win, Oaxaca improved to 8-2 against Campeche this season.