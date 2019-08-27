Serrano, Urrutia lead the way for Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Ricardo Serrano homered twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the Saraperos de Saltillo defeated the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 6-3 on Tuesday.

Henry Urrutia hit two solo homers for Saltillo.

Saltillo went up 5-0 in the third after Serrano hit a solo home run as part of a four-run inning.

Following the big inning, the Tecolotes cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Rudy Flores hit a three-run home run.

The Saraperos tacked on another run in the eighth when Serrano hit a solo home run.

Saltillo starter Hector Ambriz (5-8) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Jorge Reyes (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Flores homered and singled twice, driving home three runs for the Tecolotes.