Mariners swept by Yankees after 7-3 loss

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Justus Sheffield (33) reacts after giving up a home run to New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) during the first inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Justus Sheffield (33) pitches during the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) goes airborne, but chooses not to make the throw, during a play in the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon (9) makes a throw to first during the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton (65) pitches during the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners center fielder Keon Broxton (4) is tagged out while trying to steal second. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) leaps, but can’t pull down a home run by Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15) during the fourth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager (15) rounds third after hitting a home run during the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
New York Yankees first baseman Mike Ford (36) celebrates with New York Yankees left fielder Cameron Maybin (38) after hitting a home run. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
New York Yankees shortstop Tyler Wade (14) steals third base during the fifth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners second baseman Tim Lopes (10) watches a home run by New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) in the fifth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates his 101st home run. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Matt Wisler (44) pitches during the fifth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton (65) pitches during the fifth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc (49) throws a pitch during the seventh inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners first baseman Austin Nola (23) rushes to first to get an out. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) completes a double play. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners right fielder Jake Fraley (8) takes the field in the eighth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) gets ready to take the field in the eighth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc (49) pitches during the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
New York Yankees relief pitcher Cory Gearrin (35) pitches during the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) walks back to the dugout following the seventh inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
The Mariners take the field to start the game. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners center fielder Keon Broxton (4) takes the field during the second inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) walks to the on deck circle during the third inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Wade LeBlanc (49) pitches during the eighth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com
New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a double in the ninth inning. The Seattle Mariners played the New York Yankees in a Major League Baseball game at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Wash., on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019.
Joshua Bessex
joshua.bessex@gateline.com