Fisher, Yrizarri lead the way for Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Jameson Fisher tripled, doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the Winston-Salem Dash beat the Salem Red Sox 12-3 on Wednesday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Dash and a five-game winning streak for the Red Sox.

Yeyson Yrizarri homered and singled with three RBIs for Winston-Salem.

Trailing 3-0 in the fifth, Salem cut into the lead when Elih Marrero hit a two-run home run.

Winston-Salem answered in the bottom of the inning when Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Dash punctuated the blowout with three runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Steele Walker hit a two-run home run, while Yrizarri hit a three-run home run in the seventh.

Winston-Salem southpaw Konnor Pilkington (4-9) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Daniel Gonzalez (5-10) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and nine hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the Red Sox, Michael Osinski doubled twice and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.