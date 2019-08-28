Toplikar, Fitzgerald lead Augusta to 5-2 win over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Tyler Fitzgerald doubled and singled twice, and Trenton Toplikar allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Augusta GreenJackets beat the Greenville Drive 5-2 on Wednesday.

Toplikar (5-2) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked one while allowing two runs.

Augusta went up 5-0 in the third after Jacob Gonzalez hit a two-run single as part of a four-run inning.

Following the big inning, the Drive cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Kervin Suarez hit a two-run home run.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Alex Scherff (5-12) went four innings, allowing five runs and eight hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out five and walked one.