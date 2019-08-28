Bec hits walk-off single in ninth, Dunedin beats Fort Myers 4-3

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Christopher Bec hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Dunedin Blue Jays defeated the Fort Myers Miracle 4-3 in the second game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

Norberto Obeso scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Chavez Young.

The Blue Jays tied the game 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Ryan Noda hit an RBI single, bringing home Obeso.

Reliever Kyle Weatherly (4-4) went three scoreless innings, walking two to get the win. Moises Gomez (0-2) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

Noda singled three times, driving in two runs in the win. Nick Podkul singled three times, also stealing a base.