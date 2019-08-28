Tijuana beats Monclova 7-4

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Isaac Rodriguez Salazar scored on an error in the first inning, leading the Toros de Tijuana to a 7-4 win over the Acereros del Norte on Wednesday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Toros a 1-0 lead before Leandro Castro hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Acereros tied the game in the third inning when Francisco Peguero hit a three-run home run.

The Toros took the lead for good in the fourth when Rodriguez Salazar hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Yeison Asencio.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Gerardo Sanchez (4-2) got the win in relief while Monclova starter Adam Quintana (8-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game.