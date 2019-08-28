Giambrone’s double leads Iowa to 7-4 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Trent Giambrone hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 7-4 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Wednesday.

The double by Giambrone, part of a three-run inning, gave the Cubs a 5-4 lead before Dixon Machado hit a two-run home run later in the inning.

The Dodgers tied the game 4-4 when Edwin Rios hit a grand slam in the eighth.

Dakota Mekkes (4-2) got the win in relief while Jaime Schultz (2-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.