Castro leads Lancaster to 12-2 win over Inland Empire

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Luis Castro hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Lancaster JetHawks defeated the Inland Empire 66ers 12-2 on Wednesday.

Castro hit a two-run shot in the fourth inning off Cristopher Molina and then hit a solo homer in the eighth off Nate Bertness. Matt Hearn doubled and singled twice in the win.

Lancaster southpaw Lucas Gilbreath (5-10) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Molina (2-5) took the loss in the California League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and 10 hits over four innings.