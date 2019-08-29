Dunedin beats Fort Myers 3-0

CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Samad Taylor and Jesus Navarro scored on an error in the fifth inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 3-0 win over the Fort Myers Miracle on Thursday.

The play, part of a three-run inning, broke a scoreless tie before Demi Orimoloye hit an RBI double later in the inning.

Dunedin starter Simeon Woods Richardson (3-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Blayne Enlow (4-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game after giving up three runs and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

The Miracle were blanked for the 11th time this season, while the Blue Jays' staff recorded their 19th shutout of the year.